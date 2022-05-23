Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water Mist: Get a $25 Discount Before It Sells Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to get your bronze on in time for summer, please avoid the sun and shop for some great beauty products instead. If you want to get a little bit of bronze going, there is a great brand that I recommend, Isle of Paradise.
If you want that sunkissed, natural-looking tan, there's no need to test out a million products. Isle of Paradise comes through with the Self Tanning Water Mist. It's an easy-to-use product that comes in light, medium, and dark shades. It goes on clear, so it doesn't stain your clothes or your sheets. The formula reduces the appearance of redness, color corrects, and hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours, according to the brand.
Currently, there's a great deal at QVC with two Self Tanning Water Mists on sale for just $39. If you bought both of these separately, it would cost $64. This is an unbelievable discount and it's also a smart purchase because you never want to run out of self-tanner with zero notice.
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water Mist Duo
You can use this tanning mist on your face and body. Exfoliate your body before tanning. Make sure your skin is clean and free of makeup and deodorant. Spray it and blend it in. Your glow will develop in four to six hours. You can get this duo in light, medium, or dark.
If you are on the fence about shopping, check out these reviews from Sephora shoppers.
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water Mist Reviews
"I have very pale skin (nc15). This is NOT orange and looks very dark but so natural," a fan of the tanner said.
Another shared, "I am so happy with this purchase! I received the drops as a sample from Sephora and bought the value kit with the tanning water and drops because I was so happy with the sample. I was apprehensive about the water at first because it just sounds so different- water?! BUT I love it! Such an awesome, chill glow. I followed the instructions (exfoliate and moisturize elbows, knees, hands, and feet) and it made a difference I am sure. My tan is so effing even I want to sing it from the rooftops! 5/5 stars!"
Someone else raved, "Absolutely love it. I never use self tanners because im already olive toned and brown but i've been very pale as of late and wanted to get some colour before a vacation. This stuff is so easy to apply, doesn't smell, looks totally natural and isnt orange in tone. Highly recommend this over any foam self tanners."
A shopper gushed, "Works great and easy to use! Did not find it to be streaky or uneven at all (I did use the mitt). The colour is natural and doesn't look like "fake tan" (for me anyway). I also tried it as a setting spray (per Jules Von Hep's advice) and honestly I was VERY nervous that it may not work BUT you definitely can do it and it does look good without disturbing your makeup — so that was a nice surprise! If you want something quick and easy, the water is a great option for you!"
"First time self-Tanner user, or Tanner period. I have very fair skin and was nervous about streaking and looking like I fell in orange paint. But, to my amazement, this stuff was GORGEOUS! Skin has turned out beautiful each time, with no streaking. I use a mitt to apply it and it lasts about 3-4 days but I exfoliate, so it would probably last longer if I didn't," a first-time user said.
An Isle of Paradise fan declared, "Best self-tanner I've used! Always leaves a super even, never streaky tan. I have sensitive skin and I use this on my face with no problems or breakouts."
"Gives a nice glow during winter months when I loose my colour. I love the spray applicator and feel like it comes out even across the face. Doesn't break out my sensitive acne prone skin," a shopper shared.
If you're looking for more great self-tanner deals, you can save $44 on a St. Tropez 1-hour tanner.