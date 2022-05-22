Kim Kardashian Shares Tribute to Pete Davidson Over His SNL Exit

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet DEBUT

Kim Kardashian is showing some Saturday Night Love for Pete Davidson.

On May 21, the SKIMS founder, 41, took a moment away from celebrating Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding weekend in Italy to congratulate her boyfriend on his final episode of Saturday Night Live on her Instagram Story.

Kim shared a collage of images of Pete from his Weekend Update appearances throughout the last eight years, including one showing him sporting a red hat that had been edited to read, "Goodbye SNL." The artwork also included fellow past and present SNL stars Colin Jost, Michael Che, Alex Moffat and John Mulaney.

Kete fans will recall that the pair first worked together—and had their first kiss—when Kim hosted the comedy show last October. A month later, the couple confirmed that they were dating.

During the emotional season 47 finale, Pete returned to Weekend Update to thank SNL for "allowing me to work on myself and grow" throughout his time on the show.