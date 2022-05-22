Kim Kardashian Shares Tribute to Pete Davidson Over His SNL Exit

Kim Kardashian is showing some Saturday Night Love for Pete Davidson.
On May 21, the SKIMS founder, 41, took a moment away from celebrating Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding weekend in Italy to congratulate her boyfriend on his final episode of Saturday Night Live on her Instagram Story.
Kim shared a collage of images of Pete from his Weekend Update appearances throughout the last eight years, including one showing him sporting a red hat that had been edited to read, "Goodbye SNL." The artwork also included fellow past and present SNL stars Colin Jost, Michael Che, Alex Moffat and John Mulaney.
Kete fans will recall that the pair first worked together—and had their first kiss—when Kim hosted the comedy show last October. A month later, the couple confirmed that they were dating.
During the emotional season 47 finale, Pete returned to Weekend Update to thank SNL for "allowing me to work on myself and grow" throughout his time on the show.
"Thank you to Lorne [Michaels] for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was," he shared. "And for believing me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime."
Pete's mom, Amy Waters Davidson, echoed her son's sentiments on her own Instagram Story a day after the show. "Thank you to everyone at SNL who were a second family to Pete," she wrote. "Thank you to Lorne. We will never forget your support and love xoxo."
Before the season 47 finale, Pete penned an emotional letter to fans that was shared on his friend Dave Sirus' Instagram account.
"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," he wrote in part. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times."
"SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain," he shared before jokingly adding, "Can't wait to be back next year in a [John] Mulaney musical number."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)