Kourtney & Travis

See Every Photo From Their Wedding Weekend

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe Gets Ready for Prom

Deacon Phillippe, the 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, proved he’s all grown up as he shared photos to his Instagram heading off to his high school prom.

By Ashley Joy Parker May 22, 2022 6:30 PMTags
Reese WitherspoonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

It's prom night for Deacon Phillippe.

The 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe suited up for the high school milestone, posting several pics to his Instagram account on May 21.

"Prom anyone??," he captioned the snaps, which included some him posing outside on a putting green in a sleek dark grey jacket and matching trousers, light-blue button-up, skinny tie and pink flower corsage. 

He also shared a pic alongside his dad and two friends.

Reese took to the comments section to gush over the teen's prom look, saying she loved his pink flower by way of emojis. Deacon's older sister Ava Phillippe, 22, also commented, "looking sharp!"

Later on his Instagram Story, Deacon posted a video of him trying to sink a putt before heading to prom, writing, "Prom shot was wildly unsuccessful."

Deacon's big night comes seven months after Reese and Ryan—who finalized their divorce in 2008 after nine years of marriage—reunited at a restaurant to celebrate their youngest child's 18th birthday.

photos
Prom TV Episodes That Will Make You Feel Nostalgic

"Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son," the 47-year-old actor wrote on Instagram Oct. 23, alongside a few photos from the celebration. "You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup.."

 

Instagram

Ryan added, in parentheses, "I'd say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon."

Reese, 46, shared another pic of herself with Ryan and Deacon at the event on her Instagram Story, writing, "We love you Deacon! You make us so proud!"

Keep scrolling to see more celeb kids as they go off to prom.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Lavish Italian Ceremony

2

See Kourtney Kardashian in Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

3

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

Instagram
Deacon Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son posed on a putting green in a dark grey suit and pink flower corsage before heading to prom.

Instagram
Lola Ray Facinelli

Jennie Garth showed off her sewing skills on Instagram, writing, "Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress' Guys, sewing isn't my thing!! But somehow I pulled it off!"

TikTok
Iris Apatow

Ahead of the big dance, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter made a TikTok with friends to show off their stylish ensembles.

Instagram
Elliott Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth posted an Instagram photo of her eldest daughter Elliott Stephanopoulos standing next to her dad George Stephanopoulos on prom night, clarifying, "That is not her date...."

Instagram
Joaquin Consuelos

"Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa," Kelly Ripa proudly captioned the prom pic.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's USC-bound daughter is pretty in pink on prom night. 

Instagram / Nicole Murphy
Bella Murphy

Eddie Murphy's ex Nicole Murphy posted this photo of their daughter.

Instagram / Jessica Seinfeld
Sascha Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld's daughter is all grown up and going to prom!

Instagram / Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things star looks dapper in his tux.

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

"It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos," the talk show host joked on Instagram alongside pictures of Lola.

Instagram
Jaden Smith & Amandla Stenberg

Both stars strike a pose before heading to Prom. Shaking up the internet, the singer skips the suit and opts for a dress-like outfit—we stan!

Instagram
Paris Jackson

Seeing blue! The actress, model and socialite takes to Instagram to show off her icy blue hair for prom. "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

Instagram
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's teenage daughter, Amelia, stuns in a simple (but striking!) red strap dress for prom night. "PROM 2019," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captions her Instagram post. "#ProudMama."

Instagram
Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress goes for a high-fashion moment for the fun-filled occasion. She wears a multi-colored green dress, strappy sandals and accessories with timeless pieces (like a black clutch and gold earrings).

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola looks lovely in a lavender slip gown. She keeps things minimal with sleek straight hair and natural makeup. "Prom night 2018," the 48-year-old talk show hosts captions the adorable picture.

Instagram
Elle Fanning

Elle looks like a real-life princess in this larger-than-life ball gown. "Reliving my Senior Prom," she says on Instagram. "Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever!"

Instagram
Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star suits up for prom, as he attends with his girlfriend. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever," he writes.

Instagram
Ming Lee Simmons

Proud mom, Kimora Lee Simmons shares a sweet heartfelt message about her daughter, Ming Lee. "OMG!! My baby's going to junior PROM!! I've been emotional and crying all week and alllll day," the fashion designers posts. "oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that's wearing it!"

Instagram
Rowan Blanchard

It's a date! The Girl Meets World star goes bold for prom with her lavish Rodarte gown. "Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi," the star shares on Instagram.

Instagram
Ariana Biermann

"prom w my love," the Bravo reality TV star writes on Instagram, along with a photo of her and her date. She dazzles in a white strapless lace Sherri Hill dress and silver platform pumps.

Instagram
Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter is all grown up! "Me and my sexy azz bahamian surfer musician prom date," the star writes of her special date.

Instagram
Harley Quinn Smith & Lily-Rose Depp

Famous pairings! Kevin Smith's daughter and Johnny Depp's daughter take a break from acting to attend their high school prom.

Instagram
Dylan Douglas

The son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Dylan, dons a classic black and white tux for the special occasion.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Lavish Italian Ceremony

2

See Kourtney Kardashian in Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

3

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

4
Exclusive

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Weekend

5

Pete Davidson References Kanye West & Ariana Grande In Last SNL Sketch