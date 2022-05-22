Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins Shares ALS Diagnosis

Watch : Shawn Mendes Recalls Jamming Out With Zac Brown

John Driskell Hopkins just shared some "tough news."

The bassist for the Zac Brown Band, announced he has been diagnosed with ALS. Hopkins shared the news in a video posted to the country music group's official YouTube channel on May 20.

"Over the past several years, I've noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands," he shared. "After careful analysis by some of the country's top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS."

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is sometimes known as Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a neurodegenerative disease that targets the nervous system, making muscles weaken and limiting physical function, according to the ALS Association. The effects on the brain and spinal cord can cause motor function to decrease, loss of muscle control, and loss of speech and movement. The average life expectancy is two to five years.

Although there is no cure for ALS, Hopkins, 51, remains hopeful he can continue to play for his fans for a long while.