Here's What Mick Jagger Really Thinks About Harry Styles

For years, many have drawn comparisons between Harry Styles and Mick Jagger. In a new interview, the Rolling Stones frontman analyzed their differences.

Harry Styles is no Mick Jagger, according to Mick Jagger.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, posted May 22, the legendary Rolling Stones frontman, 78, was asked about the idea that he inspired the 28-year-old pop star, whose style has drawn comparisons to Jagger's early-'70s look.

"I like Harry — we have an easy relationship," the veteran rocker told the newspaper. "I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him."

Jagger continued, "Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can't help that."

In 2015, Jagger complimented Styles in an interview with The Mail on Sunday's Event magazine. "He's got it going on," Jagger said. "I know him, he comes to see me in lots of shows. And yeah, I can see the influence. But I don't say anything to him, I just tell him he looks nice. I like him. He's very decent."

That year, Styles and Jagger were photographed together at a party in Los Angeles after a special Rolling Stones concert, in which the band performed their 1971 Sticky Fingers album in its entirety, including their hits "Wild Horses" and "Brown Sugar."

Styles, whose songs include "Watermelon Sugar," has been compared to Jagger so often that in 2017, he played the rock legend in an SNL sketch that spoofed Family Feud.

Styles, who recently released his third album Harry's Househas spoken about being inspired by many iconic rock musicians.

Getty Images

"The people that I looked up to in music—Prince and David Bowie and Elvis [Presley] and Freddie Mercury and Elton John—they're such showmen. As a kid it was completely mind-blowing," Styles told Vogue in 2020. "Now I'll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don't feel crazy wearing it."

