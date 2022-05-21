Michael Fassbender and Alicia Viklander Return to the Red Carpet After 2 Years

Watch : See Anne Hathaway's Titanic-Esque Sparkly Jewelry at Cannes

Back in the spotlight!

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander made a rare red carpet appearance during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 20.

The longtime couple hit up the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner where the actress—and ambassador for the French fashion house—wore a black asymmetrical pleated top teamed with short shorts, black strappy sandals and structured handbag. Michael, 45, arrived wearing a sleek navy suit and crisp white shirt sans tie.

The last time that the couple walked the red carpet together was in March 2020 at the premiere of Calm With Horses, which Michael executive produced, at Dublin International Film Festival.

Alicia, 33, and Michael met and fell in love in 2014 on the set of the heartbreaking film The Light Between Oceans. Without previously announcing their engagement publicly, the ultra-private couple exchanged vows in Ibiza in October 2017.

"It's not about being secretive," Alicia told Vogue a few weeks after the wedding. "It's just about choosing the few things that you keep private."