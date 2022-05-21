Inside Adele and Rich Paul's Cozy Date Night at NBA Playoffs Game

Adele and Rich Paul were getting cuddly courtside while at Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Finals in San Francisco, Calif. Learn more about their sporty night out below!

Hello from the other court-side!  

On May 20, Adele, 34, and her boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, were spotted enjoying a sporty night out together at Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals in San Francisco, Calif. The pair took in a fierce battle at the Chase Center between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, who ended up winning the game.  

But, as it turns out, there was some adorable action happening on the courtside too.  

"The two were always touching and laughing," an onlooker sitting close to the couple told E! News. "You can really tell how much Adele loves watching the game from her reactions at intense plays. It was really cute." 

At the game, Adele could be seen wearing a laid-back, all-denim look, which she completed with a navy bag and nude heels. Rich looked equally as cool and comfortable as he sported a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.  

This isn't the first time Adele and Rich have been seen spending time together courtside.

The couple have a serious shared love of basketball and have attended multiple games together since they began dating last summer. Most recently, the pair were seen at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in February.  

Adele and Rich's thrilling date night in the City By the Bay comes less than two weeks after the "Easy On Me" singer posted a heartwarming photo set of her and her sports agent boyfriend, who sparked engagement rumors earlier this year, on her Instagram.  

The sweet snapshots saw Adele and Rich showing off their keys to a massive mansion, laughing while at McDonald's and exchanging a kiss. It also included a photo of a fortune, which read, "You have found good company—enjoy." 

Adele captioned her post, "Time flies."

