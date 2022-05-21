Coach Outlet 70% Off Deals: The 12 Must-Shop Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you in the mood to treat yourself with some great shopping? If that's exactly what you need, but you're concerned about your budget, you're in luck because there are so many great deals to shop at Coach Outlet this weekend. You don't want to miss out on these 70% discounts.
Let's check out the deals: there are 70% off savings on bags, shoes, accessories and more from Coach Outlet. Plus, there are additional styles that are already sale with further price reductions. Check out those items here, add your favorites to your cart, and you'll get an additional discount at checkout. There's no promo code to remember and no minimum purchases to hit.
You only have one problem here: narrowing down your selection from all of these on-trend Coach pieces. If you're looking for a bit of guidance, here are some stand-outs from the sale.
Coach Shoes on Sale
Coach Jaci Sandal
This is a comfortable summer sandal that's incredibly versatile. It's also available in black and green.
Coach Unna Sport Slide
You just found your new go-to slides. These are the perfect throw-on-and-go shoes for all of your daily errands. They come in two additional colorways.
Coach Signature Slide
Add a fun pop of color to your wardrobe with these bright blue slides from Coach.
Coach Bags on Sale
Coach Mini Town Bucket Bag
Add a bright vibrance to your aesthetic with one of these cute bags, which also come in pink and orange.
Coach
This floral tote is fun and practical. You can fit your iPad in here along with your daily essentials.
Coach Mollie Tote
This beige bag is a wardrobe staple. This super practical bag is on sale in a wide array of colors ranging from bright to neutral.
Coach Kleo Crossbody
This is the quintessential summer bag. It's also adorable in green.
Coach Outlet Court Backpack
Go hands-free with one of these cute leather backpacks. There are fives colors to choose from.
Coach Mini Pepper Crossbody
This top handle bag is incredibly darling. You can also get this chic purse in green and red.
Coach Thompson Belt Bag In Colorblock
This colorful waist bag matches every outfit.
Coach Georgie Crossbody In Signature Canvas
There's nothing more classic than this iconic Coach logo print.
Coach Georgie Shoulder Bag
Everyone will be green with envy when they spot you with this shoulder bag.
If you're looking for more great shopping, check out these affordable fashion picks from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.