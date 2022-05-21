What Tristan Thompson Was Doing While Khloe Kardashian Celebrated Kourtney's Wedding in Italy

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italy Wedding: See the Prep!

Tristan Thompson might be sitting this one out.

While ex Khloe Kardashian was off in Italy enjoying a pasta dinner with her family on May 20, Tristan seemed to reveal what he was up to on Friday night.

The NBA star, who split with Khloe last year, shared footage on his Instagram Story of his night in with their daughter True Thompson, 4.

"Twinz," he wrote with two heart emojis, alongside a photo of the father-daughter duo posing with plastic toys at the kitchen table.

In a later video, True was seen using a spoonful of product to style Tristan's hair. "Oh, wow, that's a big one," he remarked of her technique, before noting that his "waves are gonna be looking like tsunami, right?"

Tristan quipped, "Say 'Tsunami!'"

He then panned the camera to show his slicked-back 'do, declaring, "Styling by True," while she washed off her utensils. It's unclear when the video was taken.

On the other side of the globe, Khloe had wrapped up her night out in Portofino, Italy, where wedding festivities were kicking off for sister Kourtney Kardashian and rocker Travis Barker. (The couple legally married in Santa Barbara, Calif., last weekend.)