What Tristan Thompson Was Doing While Khloe Kardashian Celebrated Kourtney's Wedding in Italy

Khloe Kardashian celebrated Kourtney's upcoming wedding with a family dinner in Italy on May 20. Meanwhile, her ex Tristan Thompson posted a video of himself spending time with their daughter True.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 21, 2022 1:49 AMTags
WeddingsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan ThompsonTrue Thompson
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Italy Wedding: See the Prep!

Tristan Thompson might be sitting this one out.

While ex Khloe Kardashian was off in Italy enjoying a pasta dinner with her family on May 20, Tristan seemed to reveal what he was up to on Friday night.

The NBA star, who split with Khloe last year, shared footage on his Instagram Story of his night in with their daughter True Thompson, 4.

"Twinz," he wrote with two heart emojis, alongside a photo of the father-daughter duo posing with plastic toys at the kitchen table. 

In a later video, True was seen using a spoonful of product to style Tristan's hair. "Oh, wow, that's a big one," he remarked of her technique, before noting that his "waves are gonna be looking like tsunami, right?"

Tristan quipped, "Say 'Tsunami!'" 

He then panned the camera to show his slicked-back 'do, declaring, "Styling by True," while she washed off her utensils. It's unclear when the video was taken.

On the other side of the globe, Khloe had wrapped up her night out in Portofino, Italy, where wedding festivities were kicking off for sister Kourtney Kardashian and rocker Travis Barker. (The couple legally married in Santa Barbara, Calif., last weekend.)

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Khloe, 37, stepped out solo on May 20, wearing a leopard-print dress for a dinner that included handmade troife pasta with pesto, baked seabass, fresh fruit and coffee parfaits. Sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner joined mom Kris Jenner for the celebrations of amore, along with several kids from their clan. 

Instagram

Though it doesn't appear True made the trip out to the Italian Riviera, Kim's daughter North West was photographed rocking a corset top at dinner. 

Kourt's kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, also attended and even enjoyed a day of swimming in Portofino ahead of the wedding extravaganza. 

Instagram

Keep reading to see photos of Khloe out in Italy with her family, as Kravis prepares to tie the knot (again).

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

The bride and groom stepped out for a family meal before their romantic wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The supermodel holds hands with her NBA star boyfriend as they arrive for Kourtney Kardashian's pre-wedding dinner.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
North West, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick and Mason Disick

Amongst the guests celebrating the Poosh founder's marriage to Travis Barker included her children Reign, Penelope and Mason—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner

For the family affair, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out in an LBD paired with black-and-white knee-high boots and handbag.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

Meanwhile, the SKIMS mogul dared to bare in a grey crop top and matching bottoms.

MEGA
Khloe Kardashian

The Good American designer channeled her wild side in a leopard print dress that featured a corset bodice.

VERONESI / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The couple coordinated in head-to-toe black.

ENRICO DI VIRGILIO / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

Kim flashed a peace sign as she entered the restaurant.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner and Guilherme Siqueira

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager was all-smiles with the retired soccer player as they headed to dinner.

