Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Sasha Marries Harry McNally

Sasha Spielberg—who is the daughter of director Steven Spielberg—and Harry McNally have officially tied the knot!

According to People, the pair's wedding ceremony and celebration included Jewish traditions, such as the groom stepping on a glass at the altar and the newlyweds being lifted in the air while seated in chairs as attendees danced the hora around them.

As for their wedding day attire, Sasha—a singer who goes by the stage name Buzzy Lee—sported a ruffled gown for the ceremony before slipping into a shorter dress lined with white feathers for the after-party. Harry, who is the son of restauranteur Keith McNally, wore a tan colored suit for the occasion.

Before saying "I do," Harry took to Instagram in January to announce he and Sasha said "yes" to a forever together.

Harry's post, which featured a carousel of sweet photos with Sasha, was paired with a celebratory caption to ring in the news of their engagement.

"The love of my life. The star of my show. Here's to forever," he wrote alongside a diamond ring and champagne emoji.