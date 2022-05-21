Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Sasha Marries Harry McNally

Sasha Spielberg—who is the daughter of director Steven Spielberg—and Harry McNally have officially tied the knot!
According to People, the pair's wedding ceremony and celebration included Jewish traditions, such as the groom stepping on a glass at the altar and the newlyweds being lifted in the air while seated in chairs as attendees danced the hora around them.
As for their wedding day attire, Sasha—a singer who goes by the stage name Buzzy Lee—sported a ruffled gown for the ceremony before slipping into a shorter dress lined with white feathers for the after-party. Harry, who is the son of restauranteur Keith McNally, wore a tan colored suit for the occasion.
Before saying "I do," Harry took to Instagram in January to announce he and Sasha said "yes" to a forever together.
Harry's post, which featured a carousel of sweet photos with Sasha, was paired with a celebratory caption to ring in the news of their engagement.
"The love of my life. The star of my show. Here's to forever," he wrote alongside a diamond ring and champagne emoji.
But it wasn't only Harry who took to the ‘gram to share his excitement. Harry's father Keith, who runs Balthazar, also celebrated the news by sharing a snap of the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs.
"When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!" Keith wrote in a January 3 Instagram post.
It's no surprise the "Strange Town" singer would say "yes." After all, Sasha has not been shy to declare her ever-lasting love for her significant other.
Back in March 2021, Sasha revealed she had fallen out of one romance and into another, but this time it was different.
"I went through another breakup during Covid," she shared during an interview with BlackBook, "then I met truly the love of my life [who] I'm with now."
In July, Sasha shared a photo with her arms draped around Harry as she hugged him from behind. The warm embrace was paired with an even cozier caption that read, "I'm in love and I don't care who knows it! (Please don't unfollow)."
With a love like this, we can only imagine more sweet captions (and followers) are to come.