Pauline Chalamet’s Morning Routine Includes Not Looking at Her Phone Until Noon

Don't expect a text back from Pauline Chalamet in the morning.
The Sex Lives of College Girls star shared some of her life hacks in Paris during an exclusive interview with E! News at Elle's Hollywood Rising Event on May 18, where she was honored as one of the rising actresses.
The has made strict rules surrounding about how she chooses to spend her days—including never looking at her phone before noon. She sticks to this, "Always, even when I'm working."
Pauline added that she doesn't have her phone in her room "ever" when she's working. "I wake up with an alarm clock…I set an alarm."
The actress — who grew up in an artist colony in New York City with her younger brother Timothée Chalamet — plays Kimberly Finkle on the popular HBO Max series created by Mindy Kaling. The show has proved to be a hit among audiences and Pauline is gearing up to take on the recently greenlit season two.
But the actress says she's happy to be a bit anonymous for now.
"I spend a lot of time in Paris and the show has not come out in Paris yet," she said. "So my life is great!"
As for her daily routine, the actress says, "When I don't have anything to do, like on a Sunday… I make myself tea in my apartment and read. I turn on my phone at around noon."
Then, Pauline said she'll check to see if one of her friends "who is not on tour with a show is available for lunch." In the afternoon, she usually goes on a walk or meets up with "very close friends who are like family" for an aperitif.
Previously, Pauline said that her own college experience helped her prepare for the nude sex scenes in The Sex Lives of College Girls.
"I would take my clothes off a lot," Pauline told guest host Julie Bowen on the March 11 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It was like, part of who I am…so it wasn't that hard."