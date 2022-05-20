Ciara Reveals How Russell Wilson and Family Make Her Feel Confident

Watch : Kim Kardashian, Ciara & More SLAY in Sports Illustrated Issue

Ciara may be on the cover of a magazine, but it's being around family that makes her feel good about herself.

The "Get Up" singer—who graces one of the covers of the 2022 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—reflected on what fuels her fire when it comes to being self-assured.

While on the red carpet of the magazine's launch event, Ciara shared that it's being with her husband Russell Wilson and her children: Future Zahir Wilburn, 8—who she shares with ex Future—Win Harrison Wilson, 21 months and Sienna Princess Wilson, 5, that makes all the difference.

"I feel the most confident when I'm in my element at home with my family," Ciara exclusively told E! News on May 19. "Their love makes me feel so confident It makes me feel good."

The singer also went on to note that being onstage in front of fans drives her as well. But what does Ciara do when she isn't feeling as assured or bold? The mom shared that she checks in with herself to gain perspective.