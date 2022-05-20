Emma Stone Deserves an Easy A for Her Beautiful Malibu Beach House: Here's Proof

Watch : Emma Stone's 33rd Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

It may not be in la la land, but Emma Stone's Malibu home is ready for its close-up!

The Oscar winner has listed her mid-century bungalow overlooking one of California's most famous beaches for $4.2 million, E! News can confirm. The gorgeous property, which boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, spans more than 1,700 square feet atop of a bluff with panoramic views of Pacific Ocean and the nearby Catalina Island.

Built in 1958, the single-story residence has been updated with modern features, including an open-concept kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and glass-front cabinets. Other touches include multiple skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow the sun to shine through an all-white living room and dining area.

Three bedrooms—each connected to a wrap-around terrace—sit on one end of the home. Meanwhile, an art studio and bonus recreation room that's conveniently connected to a motor court can be found on the other side of the house.