Emma Stone Deserves an Easy A for Her Beautiful Malibu Beach House: Here's Proof

Emma Stone has listed her stunning home in Malibu, Calif., for $4.2 million. Take a look inside the cliffside residence, which features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and unobstructed ocean views.

By Gabrielle Chung May 20, 2022 9:13 PMTags
Real EstateEmma StoneCelebrities
It may not be in la la land, but Emma Stone's Malibu home is ready for its close-up!

The Oscar winner has listed her mid-century bungalow overlooking one of California's most famous beaches for $4.2 million, E! News can confirm. The gorgeous property, which boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, spans more than 1,700 square feet atop of a bluff with panoramic views of Pacific Ocean and the nearby Catalina Island.

Built in 1958, the single-story residence has been updated with modern features, including an open-concept kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and glass-front cabinets. Other touches include multiple skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow the sun to shine through an all-white living room and dining area.

Three bedrooms—each connected to a wrap-around terrace—sit on one end of the home. Meanwhile, an art studio and bonus recreation room that's conveniently connected to a motor court can be found on the other side of the house.

Emma Stone's Best Looks

Outside, a sprawling patio is surrounded with lush native plants that have grown on the property for years. An al fresco dining area, small fountain and shaded sitting spot encircled by mature trees are also on the lot.

According to Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty, who holds the listing, the stunning abode looks like something straight out of a film. As he noted to the Wall Street Journal, "It's the Malibu beach house they would choose for a Nancy Meyers movie."

So, take a tour inside the dreamy seaside home—below.

Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
Blufftop Beauty

Perched on a cliff in Malibu, Calif., Emma Stone's mid-century bungalow has been listed for $4.2 million.

Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
Restful Retreat

Standing at 1,700 square feet, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed with Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty.

Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
A Chef's Kiss

An airy kitchen is surrounded by native plants, including mature eucalyptus, yucca and blue agave.

Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
Ocean Views

The stunning property offers unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean.

Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
Private Sanctuary

A spa-like bathroom features dual sinks, a spacious walk-in shower and deep soaking tub.

