Tory Burch Secret Sale: Tory Sport 19 Activewear Deals Less Than $90

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes the best motivation to focus on your fitness is some cute activewear, or at least that's the case for me. If you want to refresh your wardrobe without busting your budget, you need to be a smart shopper and look for some great deals. I'll let you in on a little secret, Tory Burch is having a private sale on Tory Sport, the brand's activewear line.
If you want some new sports bras, leggings, tank tops, and outerwear, this is a great time to shop because you can get some great Tory Sport deals for as low as $39. There are so many great styles to shop, here are some must-have buys.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Bras on Sale
Tory Burch Tory Sport Tie-Dye Seamless Racerback Bra
This tie dye sports bra is free-spirited and functional. It's supportive, comfortable and it's made with anti-chafe fabric.
A shopper described it as "comfortable and supportive," explaining, "Tory Burch is killing it with the tie-dye trend. I love this bra. It fits true to size and it's seamless so it's very comfortable."
Tory Burch Tory Sport Color-block Racerback Bra
A colorblock moment is a classic choice that never goes out of style. The sports bra is made from high-quality fabric that is moisture-wicking and super lightweight. It also comes in blue.
A fan of the bra raved, "I loved this color-block, racer back bra and its material. Highly recommended!!!"
Tory Burch Tory Sport Tie-dye Seamless Long Bralette & High-rise Tie-dye Seamless 7/8 Legging
This bra is totally seamless, supportive and ultra-breathable. This light-support is great for yoga or just a great option for those relaxing days. You can complete your look with some matching leggings.
A Tory Burch customer shared, "Just what I was looking for! A perfect cut and a perfect design!"
Tory Burch Tory Sport Compression Mélange Cross-Back Bra
If you're looking for a compression sports bra for medium-impact workouts, you just found it. It's lightweight, breathable, supportive, and it wicks moisture.
"Beyond comfortable support," a Tory Sport shopper shared, explaining, " Excellent! Love this design and support provided -I am hoping to see more colors. Excellent quality, as usual with TB. A Perfect everyday bra! Say no more."
Tory Burch Tory Sport Printed Scoop-back Bra
This floral sports bra is so cute that you'll want to wear it as part of your outfit even when you're not working out. It has built-in padding and it's incredibly flattering. It's also incredibly supportive for high-impact workouts.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Bike Shorts on Sale
Tory Burch Tory Sport Printed High-Rise Weightless Bike Short
Add some fun to your workout wardrobe with some floral print biker shorts.
A shopper shared, " I love them! super soft fabric, weightless for sure! The Diagonal T design is super cool and different. I got a medium I believe they run true to size. FYI 5'2" 130lbs."
Tory Burch Tory Sport High-rise Compression Mélange Bike Short
There's nothing boring about this beige. These neutral bike shorts are just so chic. They also come in black.
Tory Burch Tory Sport High-rise Weightless Bike Short
Go bright with these bold red biker shorts or you can go for a more classic aesthetic with the navy or black options.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Tank Tops on Sale
Tory Burch Tory Sport Cooling Performance Tank
Look elegant and feel comfortable in the Cooling Performance Tank. It's stretchy, moisture-wicking, and it is engineered with brrr° technology, which "immediately and continually keeps you feeling cool, even in hot conditions," according to the brand. This is also a great layering piece when you're not working out.
A shopper said, " The material on these tanks are wonderful. I have both the white and navy colors. Drapes really well and hides my belly. Has a cool feeling next to the skin. Great to wear on a hot day. I've even worn it as a vest too underneath a long sleeve top for a preppy look."
Tory Burch Tory Sport Seamless Shelf-Bra Tank
This compression tank is a great choice for your medium-impact workouts. It even has a built-in bra for some added support.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Bucket Hats on Sale
Tory Burch Tory Sport Printed Bucket Hat
Is this a workout staple? No, but it's just so cute and very on trend. How much are you loving this print?
Tory Burch Tory Sport Leggings on Sale
Tory Burch Tory Sport Super High-rise Weightless Color-block Legging
These color-block leggings are giving a vintage aesthetic, but they're made with high-performance, moisture-wicking, stretchy fabric.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Pants and Rompers on Sale
Tory Burch Tory Sport Tie-dye Seamless Short Bodysuit
It doesn't get any easier than a one-piece outfit? This is great for the gym or you can style it with an open, white, button-down top for a chic brunch ensemble.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Heavyweight French Terry Sweatpant
Get cozy in these terry sweatpants, which also come in purple and white.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Twin-stripe Track Pant
Wear these for a work out or a turn up. You can easily dress them up with a fitted, white bodysuit or a classic button-down top.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Tops on Sale
Tory Burch Tory Sport Striped Tissue-Weight Rib Long-Sleeve T-shirt
Of course, this is a classic look, but the best part about this top is the extra-lightweight fabric. You can wear this one all year long. Plus, it's on sale at a 64% discount.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Racquet-stripe Pique Top
Tennis, anyone? Even if you don't play, this is a cute top, for sure.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Tech Piqué Sleeveless Ruffle Polo
You can never go wrong with a polo. This classic look is available in four colors.
