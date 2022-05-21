Amazon Vacation Shop: Chic Accessories for a Tropical Vacation

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We need a vacation. If you can relate, you have a tropical vacation planned for this summer (we're jealous), or you just want to pretend like you're on vacation, you've come to the right place. We have all the chic hats, bags, beach cover-ups, and sunglasses you need for warm, tropical weather. Sometimes, one of the most exciting parts about a trip is planning out your vacation looks.
We're picturing you looking effortlessly chic while you sip on a cocktail by the beach or pool. The best part? All of these accessories can be found on Amazon at super affordable prices, so you'll have funds leftover to add to the vacation budget!
Scroll below for 18 accessories to complete your chic tropical vacation looks this summer, and some more practical items that will make your trip more enjoyable.
Straw Beach Bags For Women Summer Clutch Rattan Woven Wicker Purse Crochet Tote
The bow on this bag adds a chic, unique touch to this beachy style. It looks so expensive, but it's under $30.
Layered Choker Necklaces for Women, 14K Gold Plated Dainty Layering Paperclip Chain Necklace
Everyone needs a good gold jewelry collection for summer. Get this customizable piece for you or a friend for just $13.
HARHAY Women's Summer Swimsuit Bikini Beach Swimwear Cover up
This crochet cover-up is so trendy and comes in 12 colors.
Women's Folable Floppy Hat,Wide Brim Sun Protection Straw Hat, Summer UV Protection Beach Cap
We love a chic floppy hat for summer vacation looks.
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Retro Driving Glasses 90’s Vintage Fashion Narrow Square Frame UV400 Protection
These '90s sunglasses come in 33 different colors. They're so cute, we're purchasing multiple colors!
Ekouaer 2 Pieces Women Beach Sarongs Sheer Cover Ups Chiffon Bikini Wrap Skirt for Swimwear S-XXL
This sarong comes in sizes S to XXL and 12 colors, so you can find the most flattering fit to match your bikini.
Comhats Womens Floppy Summer Sun Beach Straw Hat UPF50 Foldable Wide Brim 55-60cm
This chic hat is giving Meredith Blake vibes in the best way.
Handwoven Round Rattan Bag Shoulder Leather Straps Natural Chic Hand NATURAL NEO
These bags have been trending for the last couple of summers, and this trend is here to stay.
CUPSHE Women's Cream White Hollow Out Sleeveless V Neck Cover Up
We love this crochet dress that will take you from the beach to dinner on your tropical vacation.
Travelon Floating Waterproof Smart Phone/Digital Camera Pouch, Blue
We love a chic accessory, but we also love a practical accessory.
SOJOS Retro 90s Nude Rectangle Sunglasses For Women Trendy Chunky Glasses Pebble SJ2160
These sunglasses are only $13 and come in 11 colors. Immediately yes.
JBL Clip 3, Dusty Pink - Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Up to 10 Hours of Play
This waterproof speaker is perfect to clip onto your beach bag, and it's on sale now!