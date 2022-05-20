Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pics of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughter Playing With a Pony

Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting her second child with Chris Pratt, shared a new photo of her and her daughter Lyla having a play date with some unexpected friends.

By Daisy Maldonado May 20, 2022 7:26 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesChris PrattKatherine Schwarzenegger
Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

Katherine Schwarzenegger and her daughter Lyla recently enjoyed a pony playdate!

The mom, currently expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt, took to Instagram on May 19 to share photos of her and daughter Lyla having face to face time with a live pony. In one of the photos, the doting mom is seen sweetly kissing her daughter, who is gazing at the adorable creature intently.

"Just me and my girl, cuddling and playing with dolls and ponies….A dream come true," Katherine, an avid horsewoman, captioned the Instagram carousel.

The mother-daughter duo kept their outfits casual for their exciting day. The 21-month-old sported a pair of Nike sneakers and had her curly locks tied up in a bun. As she interacted with the pony, Lyla held a colorful doll. The toy, which appeared to be a HABA soft doll named Mali, was dressed for spring in a flower crown and green dress.

photos
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

Katherine's mom Maria Shriver wrote in the comments, "Love when dreams come true."

Katherine, 32, and Chris, 42, welcomed Lyla in August 2020. In December, a source told People that Katherine and the actor—who tied the knot in 2019—were expecting their second child together.

While the BDA Baby host and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor have shared a few photos of their little one online, they've also made clear their desire to protect Lyla's privacy by not showing her face.

Trending Stories

1

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Says Family Needs Have “Taken a Toll” on Her

2

Becca Tilley Confirms Romance With Hayley Kiyoko After Music Video

3

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

"Obviously, I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it's a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today's world," Katherine, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, said in an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb in March 2021. "But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy."

"And so we had a really normal and magical childhood," she continued. "So it's something that is really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to, you know, have that privacy."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Says Family Needs Have “Taken a Toll” on Her

2

Becca Tilley Confirms Romance With Hayley Kiyoko After Music Video

3

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

4

Bethenny Frankel Shares Update on Daughter After Finalizing Divorce

5

Sharon Osbourne Says Daughter Aimée Is “Lucky” to Survive Deadly Fire