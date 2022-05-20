Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pics of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughter Playing With a Pony

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

Katherine Schwarzenegger and her daughter Lyla recently enjoyed a pony playdate!

The mom, currently expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt, took to Instagram on May 19 to share photos of her and daughter Lyla having face to face time with a live pony. In one of the photos, the doting mom is seen sweetly kissing her daughter, who is gazing at the adorable creature intently.

"Just me and my girl, cuddling and playing with dolls and ponies….A dream come true," Katherine, an avid horsewoman, captioned the Instagram carousel.

The mother-daughter duo kept their outfits casual for their exciting day. The 21-month-old sported a pair of Nike sneakers and had her curly locks tied up in a bun. As she interacted with the pony, Lyla held a colorful doll. The toy, which appeared to be a HABA soft doll named Mali, was dressed for spring in a flower crown and green dress.