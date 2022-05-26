Everything You Need to Know About E!'s New Digital Series While You Were Streaming

Watch : Ewan McGregor REACTS to Obi-Wan "Hello There" Going Viral

Get ready for your weekly dose of must-see TV news.



E! is here to help you catch up on the latest binge-worthy shows and entertainment news with the new digital series While You Were Streaming, which premieres Friday, May 27, at 9 a.m. PT.



Host Danielle Robay will break down the biggest shows in the TV universe on the live-streaming Twitter show. Every week, she will be joined by a slate of rotating guests to unpack buzz-worthy moments, spoilers and easter eggs from the hottest series.



What better show to kick off the first episode of While You Were Streaming than with the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi? Ewan McGregor returns in his iconic role as the titular Jedi Master alongside former co-star Hayden Christensen as the sinister Sith Lord, Darth Vader.



Set years after the film Revenge of the Sith, the series picks up with Obi-Wan trying to hide from Vader and his gang of villains as they seek to wipe any remaining Jedi from the galaxy, while also keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker.