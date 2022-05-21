Happy Birthday, Gemini! Here’s Your Horoscope for the Year Ahead, Plus 11 Gifts You’re Sure To Love

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and independently selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy Birthday, Gemini! There's a lot to love about you from your ability to adapt to everyone you meet, to your intelligence, wit and charm. You're easygoing, you're always up for trying new things and you're so full of surprises, there's never a dull moment with you around. And sure, you may love a little drama every now and then, but you just can't help it. It's written in your birth chart. Despite that, you value your friendships, you're an excellent listener, and you know how to brighten someone's day when they're feeling down. Life wouldn't be the same without you, and you deserve all the best this season and beyond.

Since it's your birthday, we talked to professional astrologer Clarisse Monahan, to get all the details on what you can expect for the year ahead. Let's just say, this summer will be extra lucky in more ways than one.

Gemini Birthday Horoscope

We begin the first half of your birthday month with your ruling planet, Mercury, in retrograde. Because of this, it's essential to pay extra attention to any important deals or talks that need to be had during this period. Fortunately, Mercury goes direct on June 3, so things will start to clear and speed up. During that time, you'll have generous Jupiter in fiery Aries activating your Friendship Zone, which will make you even more outgoing and social than usual. If you're thinking of throwing yourself a huge birthday bash, the universe is all for it.

"This year you can get a lot of luck and rewards from your friends and networks," Monahan said. "It's also a great time to get more involved in your community. On the 23rd of June—though Gemini Season will have just ended—you'll get a little razzle dazzle transit from Venus who moves into your sign. This sparks a three-week transit of potent love vibes. Whether single or coupled up, this will be an auspicious time for love."