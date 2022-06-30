Sharna Burgess Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Brian Austin Green

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

9021—Oh baby!

Four months after Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced they were expecting their first child together, the couple welcomed a baby boy on June 28.

Brian tweeted out the news on June 30 along with a photo of their son's tiny hand, writing, "Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12."

Sharna shared the same picture with the caption, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

The couple's new addition is the first for Sharna and the fifth for Brian. The 90210 star is also dad to sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9 (whose mom is his ex-wife Megan Fox) and 20-year-old Kassius (whose mom is Vanessa Marcil.)



Brian and Sharna first popped up on people's radars when they were photographed kissing during a vacation in Hawaii (the same destination the couple chose for their maternity shoot earlier this year.) A month later, the actor confirmed that he had started seeing the Dancing With the Stars pro, describing her as being "super sweet and caring, passionate, and fun to be around."