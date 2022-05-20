We Haven't Seen the Last of Milo Ventimiglia on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Gilmore Girls alum Milo Ventimiglia is set to return to 1960s New York City in Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in which he played a mysterious character in season four.

We see more walks in the park in Midge's future.

Prime Video confirmed Milo Ventimiglia will reprise his guest starring role in season five of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. What's more, the character's name will finally be revealed, with executive producer Daniel Palladino telling TV Line, "We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to ‘Milo and Rachel.'"

In the season four episode "Ethan... Esther... Chaim," Midge strikes up a flirtatious conversation with Milo's character during a walk in Central Park. One thing leads to another and before we know it, the two are hooking up. Their, erm, intimate moment is then interrupted by a woman, who turns out to be Milo's character's wife. 

Fingers crossed fans find out more information about this mysterious man who left viewers wanting more.

Milo is just the latest Gilmore Girls star to appear in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also written by Daniel and Amy Sherman Palladino. The writers have cast just about every Gilmore Girls actor in the series, whether it be in a guest or recurring role.

The only GG stars who haven't appeared on the series are Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. Amy previously told Us Weekly that she'd love to have Lauren on the series, "but it just needs to be the right part."

The same goes for Alexis, who currently stars in The Handmaid's Tale. "We want them to have the right parts if they do it, so it's not just a cameo," Daniel added. "We want it to mean something. So we found a really good thing for Milo. You know, we're hoping to have a couple others pop up." 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And with one season left in the Prime Video series, there's still time for more exciting guest roles.

Keep scrolling to see who has already made their guest appearance in Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Amy Sherman-Palladino

Amy Sheman Palladino is the creator of both Gilmore Girls as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Alex Borstein

Before Alex Borstein starred as the no-nonsense manager we all know and love on Mrs. Maisel, she played Drella, the rude harpist hired at the Independence Inn in season one of Gilmore Girls. She also played Miss Celine on seasons three and five.

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
Kelly Bishop

Kelly Bishop, who portrayed Lorelei Gilmore's mother Emily, reunited with Sherman-Palladino for season four of Mrs. Maisel as a guest star.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Milo Ventimiglia

Milo, who played Rory's boyfriend Jess on Gilmore Girls, serves as a "brief" guest star in season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"I'd say it's a brief memorable moment," and that it's "possibly to be repeated," he teased to TVLine about his role on the show. 

In May 2022, Prime Video confirmed that Milo will reprise his role as "Handsome Man" in season five, in which viewers will learn his real name. Show writer Daniel Palladino told TV Line, "We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to ‘Milo and Rachel.'"

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Amazon/Shutterstock
Liza Weil

Liza Weil—who played Paris Geller, Rory's brutally honest and well, sometimes rude best friend—delighted fans when she starred as bassist Carole Keen in season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Brian Tarantina

Tarantina starred as both Bootsy, the Stars Hollow newsstand owner in Gilmore Girls, as well as Jackie, the emcee at the Gaslight in Mrs. Maisel.

Amy Graves/Getty Images
Chris Eigeman

Eigemen starred as Lorelai's boyfriend and Richard Gilmore's business partner during the fourth season of Gilmore Girls. He later appeared as Gabe in the season four episode titled, "How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?" in Mrs. Maisel.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Emily Bergl

In season two of Gilmore Girls, Bergl starred as Francie Jarvis, Rory's classmate at Chilton Prep. Years later, she portrayed Tessie, Suzie's sister in the second season of Mrs. Maisel.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Amazon/Shutterstock
Jane Lynch

Lynch had a small role in an episode of Gilmore Girls where she portrayed a nurse working at the hospital that Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann) was in. She then went on to play Sophie Lennon, a wealthy comedian that is at first friendly with Midge, but later becomes competitive with her.

