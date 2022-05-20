Elon Musk Denies Flight Attendant’s Sexual Misconduct Claims

Watch : Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 BILLION

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is denying claims that he was involved in sexual misconduct with one of the company's flight attendants in 2016.

Business Insider reported May 19 that a former SpaceX flight attendant was paid $250,000 by the company as part of a severance agreement that required her to keep quiet about an alleged sexual misconduct incident involving the Tesla CEO.

According to the report, in 2016, the unidentified woman worked as a member of the cabin crew for the SpaceX corporate jet fleet. She reportedly "accused Musk of exposing his erect penis to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage," per Business Insider, citing a declaration signed by the friend of the attendant, along with an interview with her.

In a series of tweets on May 19, Musk slammed the accusations, calling them "wild" and "utterly untrue."

"But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me ‘exposed' – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn't known by the public," he tweeted. "She won't be able to do so, because it never happened."