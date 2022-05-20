Why Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced These Harry’s House Songs Are About Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles' new album had the people late night talking.
After releasing his third studio album Harry's House on May 20, fans shared on social media that they believe a number of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's new songs, including "Cinema" and "Late Night Talking," are about his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.
In the song "Cinema," Harry mentions the word "darling," which could be seen as a reference to the upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars the British singer and director Olivia. He also sings, "I dig your cinema," and Olivia is of course a movie star.
Harry has not confirmed whether any of the lyrics are about his girlfriend, but that did not stop fans from coming up with their own theories.
One fan tweeted, "Oh, look at that, there is a song on #HarrysHouse called ‘Cinema.' Why, I wonder if Harry Styles secretly made that song about Olivia Wilde? (Listens to the first 30 seconds of the song) Oh! Well, I was wrong about the ‘secretly' part."
Another person wrote, "Holivia is real and late night talking is about olivia, if you think it's not, go get a damn life and leave the lovely couple alone."
Earlier this week, the former One Direction singer dodged questions from Howard Stern about Olivia being the inspiration behind "Cinema," but Harry did speak about his songwriting process.
"When I write songs, they kind of start out just, I guess, mine," he shared during a May 18 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "I think it's important to write from what you're going through at the time and trying to turn life into what you make. I guess it's like, the most you can kind of capture a moment is kind of being true to that."