Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Anyone else feeling a strong urge to hit the hair salon this week? Stranger things have happened.

Thanks to Megan Fox and Millie Bobby Brown, who both stepped out with bangs, we are considering getting new fringes ahead of the summer. Or maybe we will go for a full chop for a major change, like Zendaya? But they weren't the only celebs to make a major transformation recently.

Marvel fans finally got their first look at She-Hulk in action and it seems being green is pretty easy for Tatiana Maslany. Meanwhile, Paul Walter Hauser shared how he lost 40 pounds to play a serial killer in the upcoming miniseries Black Bird, and Amy Schumer became a member of the Kardashian family for a day, even giving herself a new name: Kamy. Finally, Lori Harvey talked about her "relationship weight," revealing she then lost 15 pounds. (Which, ultimately, sparked some criticism about her diet.)