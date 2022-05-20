Anne Hathaway Is Our Forever Princess at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Watch : Anne Hathaway & Sarah Jessica Parker's Stylist Answers FAQs

No, you're not in Genovia.

But Anne Hathaway looked like a princess while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19. The actress, 39, arrived at the Palace (we're talking the Palais des Festivals here) for the screening of her new movie Armageddon Time—and we can't help but think Queen Clarisse Renaldi would love her look.

The Princess Diaries star wore a custom, white Giorgio Armani Privé gown, complete with a train and oversized bow, as well as a sapphire necklace from Bulgari (for which Hathaway serves as a brand ambassador). According to the fine jewelry company, the piece features "107,15 dazzling carats of royal blue cushion cut sapphire from Sri Lanka." The Oscar winner was joined on the red carpet by her husband Adam Shulman, who wore a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Focus Features describes Armageddon Time as "a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream." In addition to Hathaway, the movie includes Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb and Ryan Sell.