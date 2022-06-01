Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Suit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Watch : 5 BOMBSHELLS From Amber Heard's Testimony Against Johnny Depp

The contentious legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has reached a conclusion.



More than six weeks after the trial centered around Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife began in a Virginia courtroom, a jury reached a decision. After 13 hours of deliberations, the jury ruled that Heard was liable of defaming Depp.

The jury awarded $10 million to Depp in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

As for Heard's countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

Soon after the verdict was read on June 1, Heard released a statement expressing disappointment at the jury's decision. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," she said. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American—to speak freely and openly."