“Nasty” or Not? James Corden's Hygiene Habits May Surprise You

How much work goes into James Corden's locks? Turns out it's not as much as you may think.

On the May 11 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the comedian shared that he doesn't wash his hair every day. Instead he washes it every two months, which some of his crew members joked was "nasty." During the show, James shared that Los Angeles residents are being asked to cut their shower time by four minutes to preserve water during the local shortage.

"I know when I'm in the shower, I time it to the minute," he said. "How long are people spending in the shower?"

Reggie Watts shared that the average might be 10 minutes, and James was befuddled. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an average shower in the U.S. lasts eight minutes.

James added, "If that's the average, that means there's people in there for like 20 minutes."