“Nasty” or Not? James Corden's Hygiene Habits May Surprise You

How much work goes into James Corden's locks? Turns out it's not as much as you may think.
On the May 11 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the comedian shared that he doesn't wash his hair every day. Instead he washes it every two months, which some of his crew members joked was "nasty." During the show, James shared that Los Angeles residents are being asked to cut their shower time by four minutes to preserve water during the local shortage.
"I know when I'm in the shower, I time it to the minute," he said. "How long are people spending in the shower?"
Reggie Watts shared that the average might be 10 minutes, and James was befuddled. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an average shower in the U.S. lasts eight minutes.
James added, "If that's the average, that means there's people in there for like 20 minutes."
Winnie Ng, the executive assistant to the executive producer, jumped in to the debate to share that it depends on if she washes her hair that day. When she asked James what goes on under the shower head, the 43-year-old shared that he manages to keep his showers at around three or four minutes by frequently skipping his hair routine.
"I don't wash my hair," he said. "I wash it about every two months."
"No, that's not cool," Winnie replied from the audience. "You guys are dirty."
Reggie added, "No, we nasty."
But James was quick to deny the claim, saying, "I don't think we are nasty!"
He turned to the audience to ask who showers over nine minutes. The camera showed many hands raise from the audience and James simply stated, "See you're the problem."
The Cinderella star announced in April that he (and his lightly washed hair) will be leaving The Late Late Show after finishing his contract in summer 2023.
"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show," James told Deadline, who first broke the news. "I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."