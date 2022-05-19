The Sweet Ways Kourtney Kardashian Has Made Her Mark on Travis Barker’s Calabasas Home

Watch : Travis Barker Shows off Cherished Items From Kourtney Kardashian

When it comes to the décor in Travis Barker's home, Kourtney Kardashian has the magic touch.

The Blink-182 drummer took viewers inside his house for Architectural Digest's May issue, showing off his peaceful property in Calabasas, Calif. During a virtual walk-through, Travis highlighted the place's Zen elements and incredible design, but it's the items that remind him of his wife Kourtney that seem to be the centerpiece of his home and heart.

During the Architectural Digest video, Travis shared that a pair of candles Kourtney got him before they began dating still stand tall on a table in his house.

"Kourtney got me these way before we were together," he explained. "We would spoil each other and buy each other Christmas presents and birthday presents. They've stayed in this room."

And the sprinklings of Kourtney do not stop there. The drummer went on to highlight a meaningful piece of art hung above a fire place in his estate.

"There's also like a painting over here that is my five favorite albums that changed my life that Kourtney got me for Christmas last year."