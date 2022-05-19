Revisiting Johnny Depp's Dating History: Ellen Barkin, Jennifer Grey, Amber Heard and More Stars

Johnny Depp's ongoing trial in Virginia has brought his exes into the spotlight—and not just his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he's suing for defamation.
On May 19, the jury saw a pre-recorded deposition from the Alice in Wonderland star's ex Ellen Barkin, who he was romantically involved with in 1994. In the November 2019 video, she testified about their relationship—which she actually clarified was more "sexual" than "romantic"—and accused him of being "jealous," "controlling" and "demanding" during the "several months" they would hook up at their places in Los Angeles.
Depp, for his part, reportedly said in a London courtroom two years ago that Barkin holds a grudge against him because he didn't give her a "proper relationship."
Yet, Barkin isn't the only one of his former flames who is making headlines amid Depp's latest lawsuit. His ex-fiancée Jennifer Grey was asked to comment on his trial with Heard in a May 5 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved," the Dirty Dancing star said. "I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well."
She later reflected on her past with Depp on the May 12 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, recalling how they met shortly after her split from fiancé Matthew Broderick and a few years after Depp's breakup with his first wife Lori Anne Allison (who was married to him from 1983 to 1985).
Grey said Depp proposed to her in the 1980s, two weeks after they met. They picked out a ring at Tiffany & Co. in Beverly Hills and moved in together, but never walked down the aisle as the couple split nine months later.
"You have to understand Johnny Depp, 1989 Johnny Depp, so beautiful," the actress said. "You've never seen a more beautiful, whoa."
After dating Grey and Barkin—as well as fellow movie stars Winona Ryder and Kate Moss—Depp went on to welcome two kids (Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20) with French actress Vanessa Paradis.
But the actor, now 58, wouldn't marry again until his wedding to Heard in 2015. She filed for divorce in the following year. Now, he's suing her over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post about alleged abuse she faced, without naming Depp specifically. Heard is countersuing him for $100 million.
