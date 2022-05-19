Bethenny Frankel Responds to Erika Jayne's Comment on Her Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Watch : Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama

Bethenny Frankel has a message for a certain Real Housewife on the opposite coast.

The Bravo alum took to Twitter on May 19 to respond to comments made by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne on the previous night's Watch What Happens Live. There, host Andy Cohen asked Erika if, prior to the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, she had ever heard any rumors about him owing people money.

Erika has always maintained that she had no prior knowledge of Tom's alleged crimes and financial troubles, while Bethenny, on the other hand, claimed to have known long before Tom and his law firm started making headlines. During a Sept. 2021 episode of her Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast, Bethenny revealed that her late ex-fiancé, Dennis Shields, had once said Tom owed him "half a million dollars" and that Tom was "using people's money" to support Erika's lifestyle.

Andy admitted at the RHOBH season 11 reunion—and again on May 18's WWHL—that he had heard similar whisperings from Bethenny in the past, hence the question to Erika. He never mentioned Dennis, but while issuing her response, Erika did.