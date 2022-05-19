See Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Make Cannes Film Festival Debut 35 Years After Her Appearance

Watch : Happy Hour with Morgan Stewart: Cannes Edition

Style definitely runs in this family.

On May 18, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza stunned on the red carpet for the Top Gun: Maverick screening at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The 29-year-old twins coordinated their looks in black dresses. Amelia wore a one-shoulder pleated floor-length frock, while Eliza donned a halter dress that was covered in silver jewels and beads.

The twins' appearance comes 35 years after their royal aunt, Princess Diana, graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. In 1987, Diana attended a gala honoring actor Sir Alec Guinness alongside Prince Charles. She wore a light blue strapless dress that was paired with a matching scarf.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza—the daughters of Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer—were only 5 years old when their famous aunt passed away. Last year, the sisters spoke to Tatler about how special their relationship with her was.