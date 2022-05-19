Breaking

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With A$AP Rocky

See Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Make Cannes Film Festival Debut 35 Years After Her Appearance

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza stunned on the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, 35 years after their royal aunt Princess Diana attended. See their looks below.

By Tamantha Gunn May 19, 2022 8:39 PMTags
Cannes Film FestivalRoyalsCelebritiesPrincess Diana
Watch: Happy Hour with Morgan Stewart: Cannes Edition

Style definitely runs in this family. 

On May 18, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza stunned on the red carpet for the Top Gun: Maverick screening at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The 29-year-old twins coordinated their looks in black dresses. Amelia wore a one-shoulder pleated floor-length frock, while Eliza donned a halter dress that was covered in silver jewels and beads. 

The twins' appearance comes 35 years after their royal aunt, Princess Diana, graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. In 1987, Diana attended a gala honoring actor Sir Alec Guinness alongside Prince Charles. She wore a light blue strapless dress that was paired with a matching scarf.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza—the daughters of Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer—were only 5 years old when their famous aunt passed away. Last year, the sisters spoke to Tatler about how special their relationship with her was.

photos
The Most Daring Looks of All Time at the Cannes Film Festival
David Fisher/Shutterstock

"We always just knew her as our aunt," Eliza said last January. "Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older."

She added that Diana was "incredibly warm, maternal and loving. She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children's hearts."

Keep scrolling to see all the stars at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. 

Trending Stories

1

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

2
Breaking

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With A$AP Rocky

3

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Red Carpet Debut at Her Ex's Premiere

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Anne Hathaway
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Julia Roberts
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Cindy Bruna
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Alessandra Ambrosio
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Rebecca Hall
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Liza Koshy
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Jasmine Tookes
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Kat Graham
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Grace Elizabeth
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tallia Storm
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lee Jung-jae
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Viola Davis
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Elle Fanning
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tom Cruise
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jennifer Connelly
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chanel Iman
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pom Klementieff
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Toni Garrn & Alex Pettyfer
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Katherine Langford
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Jasmine Tookes
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Andre Lemmers & Adriana Lima
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Josephine Skriver
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Liza Koshy
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Glen Powell & Jay Ellis
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Miles Teller
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jon Hamm
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Tom Cruise
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jennifer Connelly
ALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images
Forest Whitaker
photos
View More Photos From All the Stars at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

2
Breaking

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With A$AP Rocky

3

Kanye West's School Stunt Left North West Totally Unimpressed

4

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Red Carpet Debut at Her Ex's Premiere

5

Kendall Jenner Calls Out Scott Disick for “Villainizing” Her Family