Revisiting Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Sweetest Family Moments

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's family-filled wedding celebration was as sweet as gelato.
The reality star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, one-upped their two prior ceremonies with a grand Italian wedding on May 22, and the whole Kardashian-Jenner-Barker gang was there to celebrate.
The European getaway marked the third time the couple tied the knot. After an impromptu post-Grammys vow exchange in Las Vegas on April 5, Kravis legally wed during a small ceremony in Santa Barbara on May 15.
But this time, Kourtney and Travis wanted their kids to be "heavily involved," as Kourtney told E! News. She felt like Italy was the perfect place to begin their new journey as a blended family.
Kourtney shares three kids—Mason 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—with her ex Scott Disick. On Travis' side, he shares kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler, along with his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
While the Italian festivities brought the group closer together, the Kravis family has shared many memorable moments together even before the pair's October 2021 engagement. From trips to Disneyland to holiday celebrations, to making TikToks, ski trips, drum lessons and more, the Kravis bunch proves that the best families aren't always blood-related.
