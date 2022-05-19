Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Are "Inspirations" for Maddie Ziegler and Her Boyfriend Eddie Benjamin

When it comes to #couplegoals, Maddie Ziegler looks no further than the Biebers.
The Dance Moms alum—whose boyfriend of almost three years, Australian musician Eddie Benjamin, is the opening act on Justin Bieber's world tour—exclusively tells E! News that she has been inspired by the pop superstar and his wife Hailey Bieber's "beautiful" relationship after crossing paths with the couple on the road.
"They are so great," she raved at Elle's Hollywood Rising Event in West Hollywood on May 18. "Justin and his wife Hailey are beautiful people and such good inspirations for me and Eddie."
Describing the pair, who have been married since 2018, as "the best in the universe," Maddie said she admires "how candid they are" with each other about their ups and downs. "They've just been open about struggles and about how nothing is perfect," she explained. "I really appreciate that."
The 19-year-old dancer continued, "They're so in love with each other and it is so beautiful."
As for her own romance, Maddie shared that she and Eddie, 20, always try to make time for each other—especially now that the "Speechless" singer is on tour.
"When I have days off, I try and go follow him to whatever city he's in," she said. "We're both so busy, so trying to even squeeze in a few days where we can see each other is important."
And like the Biebers, Maddie and Eddie have been vocal about their support for one another's careers.
When the Music actress appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in January, Eddie was backstage cheering his girlfriend on. Sharing photos of himself and Maddie in the green room, he wrote on Instagram at the time, "proud is an understatement. you're such a remarkable person and an amazing leader to so many. go bestie."
Though Maddie has been in the spotlight since making her Dance Moms debut at the age of 8, she told E! News that she's still getting used to the idea of fame. "It's really weird," she admitted. "I still think I'm this little girl and I'm like, 'Oh, why am I here?'"
She added, "I've worked really hard but just to be around so many cool people, I'm like, 'Wow, I can't believe I'm around this.'"