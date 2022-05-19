How Maisie Williams Became “Best Friends” With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Watch : Maisie Williams Rocks "Matrix"-Inspired Look for Her 1st Met Gala

Maisie Williams has the Sex Pistols to thank for her new best friends.

The Game of Thrones star recently shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she bonded with newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Met Gala over Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. However, the connection didn't come easy for Maisie at first.

"I need to have an in to the conversation have something to say," she recalled, "something interesting for them to know."

After stunning fans in a dark, futuristic look designed by her boyfriend Reuben Selby, Maisie went inside the gala to sit at the same table with Kourtney and Travis. Inside, she said she quickly found common ground with Kravis.

"They did dress up as Sid and Nancy for Halloween two years ago, a year ago," she said about the duo's October 2021 couples costume. "So then my thought was, 'I'm in a show and Sid and Nancy are in that show and I'm in it too, and so hi!'"