You Won't Be Able to Get Enough of These Secrets About Jennifer Lopez's Most Underrated Movie

2002 couldn't get enough Jennifer Lopez.
In that year, J.Lo starred in the beloved rom-com Maid in Manhattan, released two hit albums and her first fragrance, opened a restaurant and, you know, got engaged to Ben Affleck. You never forget your first Bennifer, especially when the couple got married twenty years later, exchanging vows in a surprise wedding ceremony at the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16.
Also released in 2002? The underrated thriller Enough, which finds the superstar, who turned 53 on July 24, playing a wife on the run with her young daughter who ultimately learns to fight back against her abusive husband, played by Billy Campbell. Released on May 24, the Michael Apted-directed movie debuted at No. 5 at the box office and went on to gross $51.8 million worldwide.
But despite the disappointing numbers, including only a 22 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Enough has amassed a cult following over the years, thanks to Lopez's gritty performance. But the making of the movie took an emotional toll on the actress, who later revealed she suffered "a kind of nervous breakdown" during production.
Check out these 15 secrets you might not know about Enough, including which Oscar winner was initially slated to be the lead and the co-star Lopez picked to be in the movie after meeting him at the Golden Globes...
(Originally published Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. PT)