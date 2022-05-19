Why You Should Expect More Bling Empire Sooner Rather Than Later

Bling Empire season two isn't done shining just yet.
We've barely had time to recover from the second season of the glamorous Netflix reality series, and now cast member Christine Chiu is teasing that there's more to come.
"There's so much more and there's light at the end of the tunnel," Christine told E! News. "There's light in the form of international trips that are filled with heart and laughter and bling. It was a rocky period. Season 2A is a rocky period and we kind of get our footing back in Season 2B. So, to be continued..."
Bling Empire dropped an eight-episode second season on May 13 and we thought that was all we were getting. But the promise of even more drama from Christine, Kim Lee, Kane Lim and co.? Sign us up!
While parts of season two focused on Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee's pending nuptials, don't expect to see them in the new episodes. The two unceremoniously left the show after cast member Kelly Mi Li accused Jessey of having "another family."
According to Christine, she hasn't had any contact with either Cherie or Jessey in a long time. And a reconciliation doesn't seem to be in the cards.
"It's been months," she said. "I didn't even know she unfollowed everyone until Kim told me and even then I didn't believe it."
Christine says she was the first one to tip off the couple that rumors were starting to circulate about Jessey's other family, and it ultimately tore her friendship with Cherie apart.
"I was the one who said you can come out of this perfectly fine and and you need to just tell your truth, tell your story and get ahead of it," Christine said. "I think it's one of those situations where the messenger gets shot because all of a sudden she started distancing herself from me."
While Christine may not get the chance to hash things out with Cherie or Jessey on the show, there's still plenty to play out with her rocky relationship with Kane.
"I think that people who go out of their way to hurt other people or spread negativity or be toxic or are insincere," Christine said about Kane. "I think it stems from their own insecurity. I think it's very ironic that Kane of all people would be calling me inauthentic or a liar because I don't know if he's living his authentic life."
The first two seasons of Bling Empire are available to stream now on Netflix and we'll keep our eyed peeled for an official announcement for season 2B.