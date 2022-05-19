Breaking

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Love Story Deserves a Round of Applause

Take a bow, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The Fenty Beauty mogul and the rapper are parents! Scroll on to look back at their love story.

Grab your umbrella because congratulatory messages for Rihanna are pouring in.

The singer, 34, has welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky, 33, multiple outlets report. Sources tell TMZ, which was first to report the news, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles on May 13. E! News has reached out to both stars' reps for comment but has yet to hear back. 

The news comes less than four months after fans learned of RiRi's pregnancy. The Fenty Beauty mogul was shining bright like a diamond when she bared her baby bump during a stroll through New York in January. Fans continued to have love on the brain as Rihanna served one amazing maternity look after another. 

As for Rihanna's relationship with A$AP Rocky, the two go way back (yes, we're still thinking about their "Cockiness" remix in 2011 and "Fashion Killa" video in 2013). The pair sparked romance rumors for years, and reignited dating speculation after news of Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, broke in 2020.

And while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky initially played coy about their relationship status, they confirmed their romance with PDA-packed date nights and made their Met Gala debut as a couple in 2021.

photos
A Look at Rihanna's Pregnancy Style

To look back at their history, scroll on.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
September 2012

In 2012, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky performed their hit "Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards, and their number was so good it deserved a trophy. This wouldn't be the last time the two shared the stage as they went on tour together in 2013.

ASAPROCKYUPTOWN / YouTube
September 2013

Fans had this song on replay after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky released the music video for "Fashion Killa" in 2013.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
June 2018

As the years went on, they remained friends. In 2018, they attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and, of course, they totally slayed.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
December 2019

They also attended The Fashion Awards in 2019, with Rihanna dazzling in a mint Fenty dress and A$AP Rocky looking sharp in a black suit.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
January 2020

Romance rumors! After years of friendship and her split from Hassan Jameel, RiRi and A$AP Rocky fueled dating speculation with their joint outings and time together over the 2020 holidays.

Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp/Shutterstock
June 2021

Rihanna and A$AP seemingly confirmed their relationship by packing on the PDA in New York City

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
September 2021

Met Gala official! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the 2021 Met Gala together in style, with the "Umbrella" singer wearing a black Balenciaga gown and the "A$AP Forever" artist donning a custom ERL quilt and a tuxedo.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
February 2022

Baby joy! Rihanna and A$AP confirmed they're expecting their first child together with a glam photo shoot.

 

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
February 2022

That same month, Rihanna recalled keeping her pregnancy a secret from her friends. "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

Diggzy/Shutterstock
February 2022

SOS! These photos are so sweet! As Rihanna and A$AP prepared for their bundle of joy, she continued to show her incredible pregnancy style.

ASAPROCKYUPTOWN / YouTube
May 2022

While fans wondered if A$AP Rocky had proposed to Rihanna after seeing them sport the words "Marry me?" and "I do" across their teeth in his "D.M.B." video, sources close to the couple told TMZ in May 2022 the two aren't engaged.

BACKGRID
May 2022

And baby makes three! Multiple outlets report that the couple welcomed a baby in Los Angeles.

