Breaking

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With A$AP Rocky

Jenna Dewan’s Chic DSW Line Features Styles for Every Part of Your Life

From active styles to glamorous heels, Jenna Dewan wants you to look chic and sophisticated in her affordable shoe line with DSW.

By Carly Shihadeh May 19, 2022 10:02 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Jenna Dewan, DSWStefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

We interviewed Jenna Dewan because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Jenna Dewan's DSW shoe picks are chic, sophisticated, and versatile, just like her.

"I really chose this collection to be something for every woman out there," the actor, producer, and dancer told E! News. "I feel like there is something for everybody whether you're working out, going out with your girlfriends, or you're on a first date. I wanted it to fit every part of someone's life that they can relate with, so it's a wide variety."

The 21-piece collection features styles that are all under $150, so you can find an affordable style that will fit into any part of your lifestyle this spring and summer. As for the trends Jenna is excited to wear this season, she says she "can't get enough florescent," and loves anything monochromatic. 

"I'm playing," says Jenna. "I think it's fun to play with fashion during spring especially."

When asked where she gets her style inspiration, Jenna says she is inspired by her daughter, street style, and people who are trendsetting in their own way like Emma Chamberlain.

From glamorous heels to comfortable pink Birkenstocks to cute summer sandals, scroll below to rock these adorable styles all spring and summer long. 

read
A+ Styles to Rock the Preppy Trend Like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and More Stars

Blaken Pump

For a little bit of glam and a lot of fun, the sparkling bows on these heels are so chic. Jenna says this pair is one of her favorite styles from the collection. 

$60
DSW

Mix No. 6 Liraven Pump

These pumps look designer, but they're only $40. 

$50
$40
DSW

Trending Stories

1

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

2
Breaking

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With A$AP Rocky

3

Kanye West's School Stunt Left North West Totally Unimpressed

Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal

You can't go wrong with a pair of Birkenstocks. The ones in Jenna's collection come in this adorable pink and gray. 

$110
DSW

Calyda Sandal

These chic sandals are perfect for summer. 

$60
DSW

Kelly & Katie Caital Sandal

This shoe comes in 12 different colors, so you can find your perfect style. 

$45
DSW

Reebok Classic Leather Legacy AZ Sneaker

We love the unique color combination on these Reeboks.

$80
DSW

Kelly & Katie Dahlin Sandal

These fabulous sandals are on sale now for $35. 

$50
$35
DSW

Grasa Sandal

These sandals will match with everything this summer. 

$60
DSW

Parris Sandal

These sandals will give you a little bit of height and a lot of comfort and style. Bonus: they come in five different colors. 

$70
DSW

Crown Vintage Sanshell Espadrille Sandal

You'll look so sophisticated in these sandals

$60
DSW

Kelly & Katie Alleni Sandal

The clear sandal trend is here to stay, and these ones are only $45. 

$45
DSW

Dolce Vita Ilene Sandal

These sandals come in black, brown, and off-white, so you can wear them with anything and everything. 

$50
DSW

Anne Klein Fantasia Slide Sandal

Jenna says her line is for every part of your life, and we can see you wearing these anywhere from date night to a brunch with your girlfriends. 

$70
DSW

Steve Madden Uzo Espadrille Wedge Sandal

These are giving glamorous beachy vibes in the best way. 

$80
DSW

Anne Klein Valma Sandal

You'll get so many compliments on these heels. 

$60
DSW

Steve Madden Dolay Sandal

These sparkling sandals will add some glam to your beach days this summer. 

$70
DSW

Franco Sarto Carmina Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Jenna says she's excited to wear fluorescent colors this spring and summer, and these shoes are perfect for that trend!

$70
DSW

Sorel Kinetic Impact Sneaker

Jenna made this collection to fit into every part of your life, so these chic sneakers are perfect for an active, busy lifestyle. 

$140
DSW

Franco Sarto Belana Sandal

This adorable shoe is on sale now for $60. 

$70
$60
DSW

Mix No. 6 Tineara Sandal

Another great way to rock the fluorescent trend this spring and summer. 

$30
DSW

Franco Sarto Cristal Sandal

A heeled sandal is loved by it-girls everywhere. You'll look so cool in these while staying comfortable. 

$60
DSW

Adidas Adilette Slide Sandal

Slip into these Adidas slides from Jenna's line to grab coffee, go to pilates, or stay comfortable around the house. 

$25
DSW

Up next: Get $140 Worth of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Makeup for Just $39

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

2
Breaking

Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With A$AP Rocky

3

Kanye West's School Stunt Left North West Totally Unimpressed

4

Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2

5

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Red Carpet Debut at Her Ex's Premiere