Jenna Dewan’s Chic DSW Line Features Styles for Every Part of Your Life

We interviewed Jenna Dewan because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Jenna Dewan's DSW shoe picks are chic, sophisticated, and versatile, just like her.
"I really chose this collection to be something for every woman out there," the actor, producer, and dancer told E! News. "I feel like there is something for everybody whether you're working out, going out with your girlfriends, or you're on a first date. I wanted it to fit every part of someone's life that they can relate with, so it's a wide variety."
The 21-piece collection features styles that are all under $150, so you can find an affordable style that will fit into any part of your lifestyle this spring and summer. As for the trends Jenna is excited to wear this season, she says she "can't get enough florescent," and loves anything monochromatic.
"I'm playing," says Jenna. "I think it's fun to play with fashion during spring especially."
When asked where she gets her style inspiration, Jenna says she is inspired by her daughter, street style, and people who are trendsetting in their own way like Emma Chamberlain.
From glamorous heels to comfortable pink Birkenstocks to cute summer sandals, scroll below to rock these adorable styles all spring and summer long.
Blaken Pump
For a little bit of glam and a lot of fun, the sparkling bows on these heels are so chic. Jenna says this pair is one of her favorite styles from the collection.
Mix No. 6 Liraven Pump
These pumps look designer, but they're only $40.
Calyda Sandal
These chic sandals are perfect for summer.
Reebok Classic Leather Legacy AZ Sneaker
We love the unique color combination on these Reeboks.
Kelly & Katie Dahlin Sandal
These fabulous sandals are on sale now for $35.
Grasa Sandal
These sandals will match with everything this summer.
Parris Sandal
These sandals will give you a little bit of height and a lot of comfort and style. Bonus: they come in five different colors.
Crown Vintage Sanshell Espadrille Sandal
You'll look so sophisticated in these sandals.
Kelly & Katie Alleni Sandal
The clear sandal trend is here to stay, and these ones are only $45.
Anne Klein Fantasia Slide Sandal
Jenna says her line is for every part of your life, and we can see you wearing these anywhere from date night to a brunch with your girlfriends.
Steve Madden Dolay Sandal
These sparkling sandals will add some glam to your beach days this summer.
Franco Sarto Cristal Sandal
A heeled sandal is loved by it-girls everywhere. You'll look so cool in these while staying comfortable.
Adidas Adilette Slide Sandal
Slip into these Adidas slides from Jenna's line to grab coffee, go to pilates, or stay comfortable around the house.