How Harry Styles’ Fans Helped Return The Gucci Ring He Lost at Coachella

Never underestimate the power of a dedicated fandom.

After Harry Styles lost his Gucci lion ring (valued at $350) while performing at Coachella on April 22, fans were determined to return the jewelry back to Harry's House.

Mission accomplished.

When Harry appeared on TODAY on May 19 to kick off the Citi Concert Series he was rocking the now infamous lion bling.

Speaking to hosts Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, and Hoda Kotb, Harry explained how the reunion came to be. "I think some of the fans kind of like got in touch with someone who found it on the field," he said, "and I got it back yesterday."

After the Coachella mishap occurred, the Twitter account @hereharrysring was established by the people who found the ring with the purpose of getting the designer piece back to Harry.

"We found the ring Friday night at Coachella & is in our possession," reads a tweet from the account. "We tried reaching out to multiple accounts in hopes of getting in contact with someone who will help return it."