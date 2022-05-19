OG Jersey Shore Stars Slam MTV's Plans For a Reboot

Watch : Would JWoww Let Her Kids Do a "Jersey Shore" Show?

There will be no fist pumping today.

The original cast of MTV's phenomenon Jersey Shore is letting the world know they're not happy about a recently announced MTV reboot titled Jersey Shore 2.0.

OG cast members Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, JWoww, Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick released a collective statement on their Twitter accounts May 19, taking a dig at the network they called home.

"As a cast took a chance with a network in need," the statement reads, "we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."

The original Jersey Shore ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012, making its cast members household names almost overnight. The cast returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in 2018 and just wrapped its fifth season earlier this year.