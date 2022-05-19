Tim McGraw Says Faith Hill Slapped Him Over and Over Again on 1883

Finally, another slap to discuss!
As real-life husband and wife, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have experienced quite a bit throughout their 25-year marriage. So, when it came time for them to play a married couple on the Yellowstone prequel series 1883—their first-ever acting job together—Faith took the job seriously. Like very, very seriously.
"There was a scene that we did where she had to slap me," Tim told Jimmy Fallon on the May 18 episode of The Tonight Show.
"That was not a real slap," Jimmy assumed. "That was a TV slap."
Come on, Jimmy, you should know Faith Hill doesn't play around!
"No, that was a real slap," Tim assured Jimmy. "We talked about it before. We don't want to do a TV slap. We want to do a real slap, but after about the eighth take, I was concussed a bit."
Alright, we've heard of method acting but this might be a little extreme.
Once they called 'cut!,' Tim said he needed to make sure everything was all good on the homefront.
"I told her afterward, I said ‘Do we need to talk? Is there something going on I don't know about?'" he joked with Jimmy. "I was expecting a good finger slap. No, it was a palm. It was like Rocky hitting me."
Unfortunately, fans who wanted to see more hard-hitting from Tim and Faith on 1883, will have to wait. On May 18, it was announced that limited series 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, starring David Oyelowo, would continue the 1883 legacy, sans the legendary country couple.
Though their time on 1883 was a one-and-done season, Tim raved about Faith's performance in a way that would make anybody melt.
"She was so nervous," Tim told Jimmy. "She had done two movies before. But she showed up every day and blew me away. She elevated my game every day."
1883 is available to stream on Paramount+.