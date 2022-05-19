Brian Austin Green Reveals He Lost 20 Pounds Amid “Rough” Bowel Disease Battle

Brian Austin Green is not fighting his battle with ulcerative colitis alone.
The 90210's pregnant girlfriend Sharna Burgess was by his side to support him during a May 19 appearance on Good Morning America, where he opened up about how his diagnosis has affected his health after he suffered from an intense flare-up last month that lasted six-and-a-half weeks.
"I've dealt with ulcerative colitis a few times," he said. "It's a real rough experience. And Sharna had never experienced it at all."
The Dancing With the Stars pro said she "didn't realize how debilitating it was until I saw him and I watched weight drop off him," as Brian chimed in, saying he "lost like 20 pounds."
Though there is no cure for ulcerative colitis—a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that creates inflammation and ulcers in the inner lining of the large intestine—Brian said that he is managing the illness by avoiding dairy and gluten. The new dietary restrictions have helped the Terminator actor ease the symptoms, which can include rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, diarrhea, cramping, fatigue and weight loss.
"As long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn't think I'm poisoning it with, then it doesn't fight back," he said. "I would eat food and ... it was like my body didn't process any of it. It's such a battle."
On April 13, Brian went public with his diagnosis by sharing a video message on Instagram after fans noticed he had been missing from social media for weeks. He shared that the six-and-a-half-week flare-up "wasn't very fun" and thanked Sharna for being there to take care of him and his kids—Journey, 5, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, 19, with ex and 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.
"I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life," he said. "But I'm back now I'm feeling good. It was a terrible experience. I'm glad it's over."