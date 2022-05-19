RHOBH's Erika Jayne Gives a Health Update on Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

Watch : RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Is Single & Ready to Mingle!

Erika Jayne has some not-so-great news about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on the May 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live, during which host Andy Cohen asked about the status of her 82-year-old ex's health. "Tom lives in a memory care facility," Erika, 50, revealed. "I can only say decline and further decline. It will not get better."

According to the "Pretty Mess" singer, Tom is not even fully aware of his ongoing legal troubles. Asked by Andy if the former lawyer knows "that the chickens have come home to roost"—a reference to the multiple lawsuits accusing Tom and his company of fraud and embezzlement— Erika responded, "He thinks he's still practicing law."

The former couple doesn't regularly keep in touch, but Erika admitted that Tom calls her from time to time. "It lasts about five seconds," she said of their phone conversations.