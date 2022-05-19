Find Out Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Is a Member of the Mile-High Club

Watch : Which RHOA Star Does Sheree Whitfield Have Beef With This Season?

The Big Apple is not ready for these peaches.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is headed to New York City on May 22's all-new episode, and things are already getting wild in E! News' exclusive sneak peek.

In town to see Kandi Burruss' Broadway show, the group is settling into their hotel when Todd Tucker, Kandi's husband, suggests they play a game to determine who will stay in the penthouse suite. Mind you, they've just been given gift bags with a special surprise courtesy of Kandi's intimacy line, Bedroom Kandi. None of the ladies reveal what exactly that surprise is, but their chatter gives us a good guess.

As Kenya Moore teases, "I think Shereé [Whitfield] might have a little visitor tomorrow. I think Tyrone is gonna be controlling that thang."

Kandi also hints that things between Shereé and her boyfriend might get, erm, buzzing, adding, "We can give Tyrone your remote!"