Go Inside JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Rosy Honeymoon in Greece

Watch : The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers

Can we steal you for a sec and talk about JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' honeymoon?

After tying the knot at a California winery on May 14, the Bachelorette alums headed off to Greece for a romantic getaway.

So how are they spending their first few days as newlyweds? After years of wedding planning (they had to postpone twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic), they're taking some time to relax by sipping cocktails near their hotel's pool and hitting the spa. Which is exactly what JoJo had envisioned for the initial part of their trip.

"I can tell you that for the first three days, I don't want to, like, do anything," she told E! News in April while celebrating the launch of the couple's collection of wedding invitations with The Knot in New York. "I want to just be a potato on a sunbather chair, and I want to just relax. I want to get a massage. I want to decompress."

Of course, they also have plans to explore, with Jordan telling E! News he's "big on history."