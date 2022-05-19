Breaking

Go Inside JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Rosy Honeymoon in Greece

After saying "I do" at a California winery, The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers headed off on their honeymoon to Greece. Learn about their plans for the trip and see the pics.

Watch: The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers

Can we steal you for a sec and talk about JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' honeymoon?

After tying the knot at a California winery on May 14, the Bachelorette alums headed off to Greece for a romantic getaway.

So how are they spending their first few days as newlyweds? After years of wedding planning (they had to postpone twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic), they're taking some time to relax by sipping cocktails near their hotel's pool and hitting the spa. Which is exactly what JoJo had envisioned for the initial part of their trip.

"I can tell you that for the first three days, I don't want to, like, do anything," she told E! News in April while celebrating the launch of the couple's collection of wedding invitations with The Knot in New York. "I want to just be a potato on a sunbather chair, and I want to just relax. I want to get a massage. I want to decompress." 

Of course, they also have plans to explore, with Jordan telling E! News he's "big on history." 

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

Greece isn't the only destination on their itinerary. JoJo told E! News that the two will continue their love tour in Paris, which she's "really excited about."

To see pictures from their vacation so far, scroll on.

Instagram
Stunning Views

Welcome to Greece, JoJo and Jordan!

Instagram
A Picture-Perfect Setting

Forget the roses! Just look at this beautiful landscaping. 

Instagram
Breakfast at the Pool

The setting is so serene!

Instagram
The Bride

"Breakfast with the ol' ball & chain," Jordan teased. 

Instagram
And the Groom

After experiencing some jet lag, JoJo and Jordan enjoyed a chill day, complete with massages and time by the pool.

Instagram
Newlyweds

"Going to dinner with my husband," JoJo said as Jordan flashed his wedding band. "Oh my goodness, just craziness."

Instagram
The Happy Couple

The pair toasted to this next chapter with cocktails and wine.

Instagram
Spa Day

"It's a little rainy and cold today, so back to the spa we go," JoJo wrote on Instagram, noting they were getting facials, "no complaints over hereeeee."

