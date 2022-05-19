Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer: See Cazzie David and the Other New Stars in Action

Breaking

The first trailer for season three of The Umbrella Academy opens up to an action-packed new adventure, including new and returning stars Elliot Page, David Castañeda, Cazzie David and more.

By Alyssa Ray May 19, 2022
The Umbrella Academy heroes have received a less-than-warm welcome upon their return to the present day.

In the first trailer for season three of Netflix's action drama, the heroes—including Viktor, previously Vanya, (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Five (Aidan Gallagher)—are met with a harsh reality: Their time jumping has caused a time paradox, resulting in the erasure of their beloved superhero school. 

What's even wilder? Their super shoes have been filled by the Sparrow Academy, which includes Justin H. Min as Ben and Umbrella Academy newcomers Justin CornwellBritne Oldford, Jake EpsteinGenesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David.

And, as we can see in the trailer, this new crime-fighting squad is just as formidable as the Umbrella Academy. But are they better?

"They're all d--kheads," Diego laments to his siblings.

Yet, as Luther points out, the Sparrows are "d--kheads who can fight."

Nonetheless, Viktor is certain that he can outpower the Sparrows, warning the leader, "I ended the world. Twice. And you? You're just meat and spandex."

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

There's also a scene where Cazzie's character gets punched in the face by Five. So, it's still up for debate which team is better.

Super sibling rivalry aside, the Umbrella Academy gang must contend with the impending end of the world—again. According to the streamer, the crew is also "dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe" in season three.

"Essentially, we're screwed," Five tells the team in the trailer.

What's new there, right?

For a peek at what's to come, watch the new trailer above and keep reading for first-look photos from season three.

The Umbrella Academy season three premieres June 22 on Netflix.

The Return of the Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy has returned to the present in season three. Judging by the face Viktor (Elliot Page) is making, things aren't the way they left them.

Introducing: The Sparrow Academy

The Sparrow Academy peeps not be nice, but at least they have cool matching outfits!

There's a New Top Dog in Town

We can already tell The Sparrow Academy is going to call the Umbrella Academy out on its wardrobe choices. Genesis Rodriguez stars as Sloane and Cazzie David is Jayme.

Number Five Hiding Out

Who needs Google Maps when you can go the old-fashioned route, right Number Five (Aidan Gallagher)?

Preparing to Take Down the New Crew

Viktor and Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman) are ready to take on the new arrivals and get back to their old lives.

The Monocle Returns

It wouldn't be The Umbrella Academy without the return of our favorite disguised alien, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore).

Hey Gang, Whatcha Looking At?

Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda and Robert Sheehan star as Allison Hargreeves, Diego Hargreeves and Klaus Hargreeves, respectively.

Not So Fast!

Marcus (Justin Cornwell), we don't know what you're about to touch, but we're going to advise you not to. 

The Newcomers

Sparrow Academy prepares for a violent face-off.

Like a Phoenix Rising from the Ash

Javon Walton makes his debut as Stan. And we don't know about you, but we can't help but stan this Euphoria star!

Time to Make a Game Plan

If only we could be a fly on the wall in this meeting.

Klaus and Five

No time to sleep when you have to plot how to get back to your pre-apocalyptic lives.

