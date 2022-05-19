Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer: See Cazzie David and the Other New Stars in Action

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The Umbrella Academy heroes have received a less-than-warm welcome upon their return to the present day.

In the first trailer for season three of Netflix's action drama, the heroes—including Viktor, previously Vanya, (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), and Five (Aidan Gallagher)—are met with a harsh reality: Their time jumping has caused a time paradox, resulting in the erasure of their beloved superhero school.

What's even wilder? Their super shoes have been filled by the Sparrow Academy, which includes Justin H. Min as Ben and Umbrella Academy newcomers Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David.

And, as we can see in the trailer, this new crime-fighting squad is just as formidable as the Umbrella Academy. But are they better?

"They're all d--kheads," Diego laments to his siblings.

Yet, as Luther points out, the Sparrows are "d--kheads who can fight."

Nonetheless, Viktor is certain that he can outpower the Sparrows, warning the leader, "I ended the world. Twice. And you? You're just meat and spandex."