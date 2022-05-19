Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Addresses Claim She "Faked" COVID to Skip Reunion

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn doubled down on her claim that she missed the show’s season five reunion because she tested positive for COVID-19.

Christine Quinn is letting the sun set on the rumors about her recent health diagnosis.

During a May 18 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Selling Sunset star told host Andy Cohen that she "absolutely did have COVID" when she skipped out on the Netflix show's season five reunion that aired May 6.

Though Christine said she tested positive for coronavirus, two days after the Selling Sunset reunion taping, she was spotted in public filming with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. When Andy asked the real estate agent how that timing worked out, she replied, "I had a campaign that I was supposed to shoot, actually with Lisa Rinna, and what happened is Lisa had scheduling conflicts, and this is three months prior."

He then asked if she filmed with COVID and Christine said, "No. I tested positive the night before and the morning of, so I was able to go to set and do it outside." She clarified, "Positive to go, as in negative."

Although she skipped the reunion, that hasn't stopped her co-stars from speaking out about her impromptu absence. 

Last month, Selling Star star Chrishell Stause made it clear that she didn't believe Christine really had COVID. On the same day the How to Be a Boss Bitch author was spotted filming with Melissa, Chrishell posted a meme on Twitter reading, "The lie detector test determined that was a lie."

Mary Fitzgerald also didn't buy Christine's excuse. On April 29, the Vice President of the Oppenheim Group told TMZ that she didn't believe her co-star really had COVID "because we all tested on Tuesday and again on Friday." 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

