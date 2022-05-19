Kourtney Kardashian's Kids React to Her PDA With Travis Barker on The Kardashians

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

Fans love to keep up with the Kardashians, but it looks like Kourtney Kardashian's kids could do without seeing her PDA with Travis Barker.

During the May 19 episode of The Kardashians, viewers watched Penelope Disick tell her mom what she really thinks about them kissing. The candid moment took place while Kourtney and her 9-year-old daughter were playing a game of ping-pong. Travis then walked in, and Kourtney wrapped her arms around him to give him a smooch.

"Mom!" Penelope said, "No kissing!"

While Kourtney said she wanted "just one" kiss from her love, P told her no. "Sorry," Travis said. Kourtney then asked her daughter, "What about our certificates you gave us?" However, Penelope still said "no."

She wasn't the only one to say something about them locking lips. Later on in the episode, Kourtney and Travis had a family dinner with Penelope, Kourtney's 7-year-old son Reign Disick, and Travis' kids Alabama Barker, 16, Landon Barker, 18, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23 (in addition to Penelope and Reign, Kourtney shares 12-year-old son Mason Disick with her ex Scott Disick). And when the Poosh founder and the blink-182 drummer started kissing at the table, Reign didn't hold back his reaction.

"I'm gonna die," he said. "Ew, guys. Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French kiss?"

Hearing the request, Travis told Kourtney, "No French kissing, baby."